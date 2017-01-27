On Thursday's (Jan. 26) Conan, Conan O'Brien announced a very special upcoming episode: on March 1, TBS will air a new primetime special titled Conan Without Borders: Made In Mexico.

The special comes at a time of great tension between the United States and Mexico, with President Donald Trump vowing to build a border wall and make Mexico pay for it, despite Mexican president Enrique Nieto's assurances that that's not going to happen. Nieto recently canceled a meeting with Trump due to his professed disgust with the President's plan, which could include a 20% tax on imports from Mexico.

O'Brien wants to help ease the tension by making America and Mexico laugh again.

"With all of this week's negative news about the relationship between the United States and Mexico, I've been thinking and I thought I'd try and do something positive," O'Brien said. "So here's the plan: I'm gonna head down to Mexico City, rent a television studio, and shoot an episode of our show with the help of an all-Mexican crew, guests, and studio audience."

Sidekick Andy Richter joked that O'Brien was "outsourcing," to which O'Brien responded, "we're outsourcing the show for one episode, but we'll see how it goes. If it really gels, that's where I'm meant to be."

Conan is at its best when Conan O'Brien takes the show on the road, and his last humorously diplomatic mission to Cuba was a great success.

Conan Without Borders: Made In Mexico will air Wednesday, March 1 at 10/9c on TBS.