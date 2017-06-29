Today Amazon Studios and top-notch indie production company A24 announced a new comedy series premiering August 4. It's called Comrade Detective, and at first glance maybe you'll be like "sounds like another Amazon show no one will care about." It's set in Romania in the 1980s, and Amazon describes it like this: "The action-packed and blood-soaked first season finds Detectives Gregor Anghel (Florin Piersic Jr.) and Iosef Baciu (Corneliu Ulici) investigating the murder of fellow officer Nikita Ionesco and, in the process, unraveling a subversive plot to destroy their country that is fueled by -- what else --- but the greatest enemy: Capitalism."

But then you hear that Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will be dubbing the Romanian dialogue into English and you're like "what?"

The conceit is that Comrade Detective was the most popular show in Romania in the '80s and it's been rediscovered and dubbed for American audiences. In reality, it's a new show made with Romanian actors and then overdubbed by a stellar voice cast led by Tatum and Gordon-Levitt and including Jenny Slate , Chloë Sevigny, Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Nick Offerman, Fred Armisen, Kim Basinger, Mahershala Ali, Tracey Letts, Bobby Cannavale, Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger, Mark Duplass, Katie Aselton Duplass, Jerrod Carmichael, Bo Burnham and John Early.

Florin Piersic Jr. and Corneliu Ulici, Comrade Detective

It sounds like it's going to be satirical and subversive while maintaining a deep strain of kookiness. We're in.

It's created and executive-produced by The Sitter's Brian Gatewood and Alex Tanaka, with Documentary Now!'s Rhys Thomas directing and executive producing.

Comrade Detective premieres Friday, August 4 on Amazon Prime.