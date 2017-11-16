The holidays are officially upon us, and nothing says holiday cheer like curling up in front of a warm fuzzy screen and tuning the real world out for a little while.
Amazon has announced what's coming to its streaming service in December, which includes two Amazon Originals and one Amazon Original holiday special exclusively for Prime members to stream or download. The Grand Tour will premiere its second season on Dec. 8th, while the first season of Jean Claude Van Johnson will debut on Dec. 15th. Pete the Cat: A Groovy New Year Holiday Special, whichfollows the musical adventures of Pete the Cat and his search for a New Year's Resolution, hits Amazon on Dec. 26th.
You can also look forward to the sixth and final season of Teen Wolf joining the Amazon ranks this December, plus some awesome movie titles like Titanic (let the 20th anniversary celebrations commence!), the Rocky franchise and Dr. Strange.
See the full list below.
Available for Streaming on Prime
Dec. 3
Class
Dec. 4
The Royals
Dec. 7
Thursday Night Football: Saints vs. Falcons *Amazon Exclusive
Dec. 8
The Grand Tour (Amazon Original)
Dec. 14
Thursday Night Football: Broncos vs. Colts *Amazon Exclusive
Dec. 15
Jean Claude Van Johnson (Amazon Original)
Dec. 18
Doctor Who Christmas Special
Dec. 21
Humans
Dec. 23
Teen Wolf
Anne of Green Gables
Dec. 25
Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs. Texans *Amazon Exclusive
Movies
Dec. 1
Apocalypse Now
At Close Range
Basic Instinct 2
Bloodsport
Brothers Grimm
Buffalo 66 Child's Play
Dr. Strange
Gremlins 2:
The New Batch
Hammett
Hannibal
Hitch
Hulk Vs.
In & Out
In Enemy Hands
Light Sleeper
Meet Wally Sparks
Moonstruck
Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
Planet Hulk
Point Break
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Silence
Stigmata
The Final Cut
The Heartbreak Kid
The Invincible Iron Man
The Silence of the Lambs
The Weight of Water
Thor Animated Movie: Tales of Asgard
Titanic
Ultimate Avengers II
Ultimate Avengers the Movie
Wristcutters: A Love Story
Dec. 7
Aftershock
Gun Shy
Dec. 8
Crank 2: High Voltage
Triple 9
Dec. 9
It Comes at Night
Dec. 10
Nightcrawler
Rosewater
Dec. 12
Foreman
Dec. 21
Woodshock
Dec. 22
Monster Trucks
Dec. 23
Banksy Does New York
Someone Marry Barry
Dec. 28
Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight
Dec. 29
Rings
Dec. 31
Brawl in Cell Block 99
Solace
Available for Streaming on Amazon Video
TV
Dec. 1
Dickensian (BritBox)
Dec. 4
Brokenwood Mysteries Season 4 (Acorn TV)
Dec. 10
Outlander Season 3 (STARZ)
White Famous Season 1 (Showtime)
Dec. 17
Girlfriend Experience Season 2 (STARZ)
Dec. 18
Gunpowder Mini-Series (HBO)
Wild Kratts Vol. 12 (PBS Kids)
SMILF (Showtime)
Movies
Dec. 5
Stronger