The holidays are officially upon us, and nothing says holiday cheer like curling up in front of a warm fuzzy screen and tuning the real world out for a little while.

Amazon has announced what's coming to its streaming service in December, which includes two Amazon Originals and one Amazon Original holiday special exclusively for Prime members to stream or download. The Grand Tour will premiere its second season on Dec. 8th, while the first season of Jean Claude Van Johnson will debut on Dec. 15th. Pete the Cat: A Groovy New Year Holiday Special, whichfollows the musical adventures of Pete the Cat and his search for a New Year's Resolution, hits Amazon on Dec. 26th.

You can also look forward to the sixth and final season of Teen Wolf joining the Amazon ranks this December, plus some awesome movie titles like Titanic (let the 20th anniversary celebrations commence!), the Rocky franchise and Dr. Strange.

See the full list below.

Available for Streaming on Prime

Dec. 3



Class

Dec. 4

The Royals

Dec. 7

Thursday Night Football: Saints vs. Falcons *Amazon Exclusive

Dec. 8

The Grand Tour (Amazon Original)

Dec. 14

Thursday Night Football: Broncos vs. Colts *Amazon Exclusive

Dec. 15

Jean Claude Van Johnson (Amazon Original)

Dec. 18

Doctor Who Christmas Special

Dec. 21

Humans

Dec. 23

Teen Wolf

Anne of Green Gables

Dec. 25

Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs. Texans *Amazon Exclusive

Movies

Dec. 1

Apocalypse Now

At Close Range

Basic Instinct 2

Bloodsport

Brothers Grimm

Buffalo 66 Child's Play

Dr. Strange

Gremlins 2:

The New Batch

Hammett

Hannibal

Hitch

Hulk Vs.

In & Out

In Enemy Hands

Light Sleeper

Meet Wally Sparks

Moonstruck

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Planet Hulk

Point Break

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Silence

Stigmata

The Final Cut

The Heartbreak Kid

The Invincible Iron Man

The Silence of the Lambs

The Weight of Water

Thor Animated Movie: Tales of Asgard

Titanic

Ultimate Avengers II

Ultimate Avengers the Movie

Wristcutters: A Love Story

Dec. 7

Aftershock

Gun Shy

Dec. 8

Crank 2: High Voltage

Triple 9

Dec. 9

It Comes at Night

Dec. 10

Nightcrawler

Rosewater

Dec. 12

Foreman

Dec. 21

Woodshock

Dec. 22

Monster Trucks

Dec. 23

Banksy Does New York

Someone Marry Barry

Dec. 28

Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight

Dec. 29

Rings

Dec. 31

Brawl in Cell Block 99

Solace

Available for Streaming on Amazon Video

TV

Dec. 1

Dickensian (BritBox)

Dec. 4

Brokenwood Mysteries Season 4 (Acorn TV)

Dec. 10

Outlander Season 3 (STARZ)

White Famous Season 1 (Showtime)

Dec. 17

Girlfriend Experience Season 2 (STARZ)

Dec. 18

Gunpowder Mini-Series (HBO)

Wild Kratts Vol. 12 (PBS Kids)

SMILF (Showtime)

Movies

Dec. 5

Stronger