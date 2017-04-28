Stabler and Benson shippers, don't give up hope just yet!

Christopher Meloni revealed he hasn't ruled out a return to Law & Order: SVU in the future. "I have always said I would be open to it," Meloni told ET. "Circumstances have to be right, that's all."

Meloni left the long-running procedural in 2011, after the 12th season. And while there have been rumors Meloni would return for the eventual series finale, the actor said nothing has ever been discussed. "It's never been brought up to me. That's the kind of question that's kind of out of my hands," he said.

But while Benson and Stabler haven't been seen onscreen together in years, Meloni and Mariska Hargitay have been keeping fans happy by sharing all of their adorable reunion pics on social media. "It is lovely [to still see the fan support]," Meloni said. "I always kind of felt it and knew it. I knew how important it was to people, how much it meant to people. 12 years with your partner in crime, it is a long time."