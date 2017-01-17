A murder investigation may bump up against a little "divine intervention" on this week's episode of Chicago P.D.

In this exclusive sneak peek from "Sanctuary," Voight (Jason Beghe), Rixton (Nick Wechsler) and other members of the Intelligence squad track two boys fleeing the scene of a murder to a church. But when they try to bring the suspects out for questioning, the priest (guest star Zach Grenier) and members of the congregation refuse to grant the police access.

As the priest explains, the boys are in foster care, and don't have the access to the legal resources he knows they'll need in order to get out of the jam. But from Voight's perspective, if the young men are innocent, they should have nothing to worry about.

Based on the clip, neither side is prepared to back down any time soon and it looks like Intelligence is going to have a standoff -- and perhaps some bad PR -- on its hands.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9 on NBC.