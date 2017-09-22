Lots of things are changing when Chicago P.D. returns for its fifth season, and the biggest thing fans will notice is the Sophia Bush-shaped hole in the show as the vet is departing. But somethings never change on the beat, like delivering bad news.

In this exclusive clip of the Season 5 premiere, we see Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) tracking down the mother of a little girl who was shot in an exchange on the street. Telling a mother that her little girl was shot is bad enough, but it gets even worse for Halstead as information about the incident comes back from the lab.

How will he deal with this news? And what scrutiny will the department be faced with? Given that Esai Morales is guest starring as Chief Lugo and Mykelti Williamson is guest starring as a man who investigates the shooting, we're guessing that things are going to get heated.

Chicago P.D. returns Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10/9c on NBC.