As Chicago P.D.'s Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) continues to struggle with PTSD stemming from his time in Afghanistan, he'll have a shoulder to lean on with his partner, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos). But could their close friendship lead to something more?

"It's possible," showrunner Rick Eid tells TV Guide. "For now, Upton's a smart character and a smart, strong woman. And I think right now it's about being partners and being a good partner and I don't think, given the state of mind Halstead's in, she's necessarily interested romantically at all. I think she's just trying to be a good friend and a good partner."

While Halstead's current predicament has them both distracted from romance, that doesn't mean the two won't advance their relationship to something beyond friendship in the near future. "I think sometimes romance blossoms from strong friendships, and there's a chance that that's what could happen," Eid teases.

And as we've learned from the past, stressful situations tend to bring people closer together.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.