Has Severide (Taylor Kinney) finally decided to commit to one woman on Chicago Fire? It sure looks that way: Severide introduced Anna (Charlotte Sullivan) to his father Benny (Treat Williams) in the most recent episode. But is Anna on the same page?

Severide assumes that Anna's abrupt, awkward exit from dinner was because of his father's demeanor and that of his significantly younger girlfriend. But actually, something else is bugging Anna. And when Severide figures out what it is, it will pose a significant issue in their relationship.

"Severide, who is not always the most in tune with other people's feelings, sniffs out what's really happening," executive producer Derek Haas tells TVGuide.com. "Of all the women that have been in Severide's life, there's a real connection with Anna."

But whether that's enough for them to withstand this latest curveball remains to be seen.

