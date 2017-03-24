On Tuesday's episode of Chicago Fire, the crew responds to the scene of a single-car accident. A piece of concrete through a windshield appears to have knocked the female driver unconscious, causing her to careen off the road.

In our exclusive sneak peek, Severide (Taylor Kinney), while speaking to scared young child in the backseat, makes a disturbing discovery -- and realizes the crash is even worse than everyone initially thought. Meanwhile, Dawson (Monica Raymund) is immediately skeptical that something's not adding up about the circumstances of the accident -- and she's right.

This turns out to be the first in a series of similar incidents that seem to indicate innocent people are being targeted at random. Eventually, Dawson takes matters into her own hands to find out who the culprit is.

Check out the clip from Tuesday's episode to see how Severide, Dawson and the rest of the 51 crew respond to the initial accident.

Chicago Fire airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.