Chicago Fire left fans hanging after ending last season on a major cliffhanger. Fortunately, the Season 6 premiere is just around the corner!

Chicago Fire will return on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10/9c on NBC.

The new season will pick up immediately after Season 5 ended, quickly resolving the mystery of whether Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Mouch (Christian Stotle) were able to make it out of the burning factory alive. And for those of you who are optimistic, you might want to start couching your idealistic expectations of everyone surviving the devastating fire. Showrunner Derek Haas told TV Guide that not everyone will be returning this season.

But while one character (or more!) may be dying, the team will be added a new face this season: Hope Jacquinot (Eloise Mumford), a girl from Sylvie Brett's (Kara Killmer) past who sets her sights on Severide (Taylor Kinney).