Chicago Fire is getting a new body to help put out the flames.

Rosewood alum Kamal Angelo Bolden is heading to the firehouse for the remainder of Season 5, according to Deadline. Bolden will play Kannell, "a charismatic, magnetic, fun-loving, positive, loyal firefighter with a million-dollar smile."

The actor will begin as a recurring guest-star but could be promoted to series regular if Chicago Fire is renewed for Season 6. (Hot tip: Considering the fact that NBC just launched Chicago Justice, it's pretty safe to assume you'll get to see Kannell and the rest of the Ladder 81 crew next season).

The addition of Bolden comes after Stephen R. McQueen left the show when his character Jimmy Borelli suffered a career-ending injury.

Bolden has also appeared on the critically acclaimed HBO comedy Insecure.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays 8/7c on NBC, with March 1 kicking off the three-part Chicago crossover that will launch Chicago Justice.