



Now that The CW is developing a Charmed reboot -- this iteration is set in the 1970s, and staffed by Jane the Virgin talents including showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman and writers Jessica O'Toole and Amy Rardin -- the big question is: will the new take be connected to the original series?

The CW President Mark Pedowitz said Sunday at the Television Critics Association winter previews in Pasadena, Calif. that the new series "is a self-contained, self-sustained show. There is the Power of Three element in there, but at this time, it is a very standalone show."



No doubt the new Charmed, about sister-witches in San Francisco, will have some added twists. Particularly since it's not the first time a network attempted to revive the hit, which starred Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan. CBS previously attempted a new take at the series in 2013, but that only went as far as the script stage.



Of the new show, Pedowitz made it sound like pretty much all ideas -- including appearances by the original stars -- are fair game at this point. "We'll see what happens as the series goes on," he said.



(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of the parent companies of The CW.)