It's good to be rich and famous with friends who are also rich and famous. Just ask Seth MacFarlane.

MacFarlane's upcoming live-action sci-fi comedy The Orville will feature one of MacFarlane's most glamorous friends in Hollywood, Charlize Theron. The two have worked together before, most recently in MacFarlane's A Million Ways to Die in the West. They're even rumored to have been more than friends at one point.

Theron will guest star in one episode of The Orville, one of Fox's big new shows for the fall season. Details about her character are non-existent, but I'm betting she'll play a sexy space captain. Or a sexy alien. Or a sexy anything. Something sexy, basically.

Which New Show Will Be a Hit Based Just on the Trailer Plays?

The Orville is set four hundred years in the future and takes pace on the Orville, a spaceship with a human and alien crew. It's also an hourlong, meaning we could get 45 minutes of MacFarlane's trademark cutaway gags he uses in Family Guy and American Dad!.

The Orville premieres Sept. 10 on Fox.