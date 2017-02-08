CBS This Morning anchor Charlie Rose will be taking an indefinite break from the news program while he undergoes and recovers from heart surgery, Variety reports.

Rose will have voluntary surgery to replace an artificial aorta valve first installed 15 years ago, and which suffered an emergency malfunction in 2006 that kept him off the air from March to June. This time, he hopes to be back to work by March of this year.

"I can't wait to be back completely rested with my heart recharged, my passion for the work ahead purposeful and my joy at life's pleasures high," Rose wrote in a note.

Norah O'Donnell, Charlie Rose and Gayle King, CBS This Morning

Rose's seat at the CBS This Morning desk he shares with Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell will be filled by a rotating cast of other CBS News personalities including Josh Elliott and Anthony Mason, who regularly fill in when necessary.

CBS This Morning announced Rose's absence during Wednesday's show. O'Donnell said Rose told her he was "optimistic and excited about this tune-up."

TVGuide.com has reached out to PBS about the status of Rose's eponymous nightly news show while he recovers.

