On Tuesday, a day after the Washington Post published a report in which eight women accused journalist Charlie Rose of sexual harassment, Rose was fired by CBS, where he was a co-host of CBS This Morning and a contributor to 60 Minutes.

In a memo to staff obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, CBS News president David Rhodes confirmed that Rose has been terminated effective immediately.

"Despite Charlie's important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace — a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work," Rhodes wrote. "We need to be such a place."

CBS joins PBS and Bloomberg in dropping Rose. PBS and Bloomberg announced yesterday that they would no longer be distributing Rose's independently produced eponymous talk show.

On Tuesday's CBS This Morning, Rose's co-hosts Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell addressed the claims against their colleague, with King saying "Charlie does not get a pass here. He doesn't get a pass from anyone in this room. We are all affected by this. We are all rocked by this."

Rose had co-hosted CBS This Morning since 2012, and worked for CBS News on and off in various positions since 1984.

Charlie Rose Photo: Craig Blankenhorn

The Washington Post's report contains allegations from eight women who worked for or aspired to work for Rose on his show Charlie Rose. The harassment detailed includes allegations of unwanted touching, lewd phone calls and Rose walking around naked in front of employees.

On Monday, Rose apologized, issuing a statement that read in part: "It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate."

Rose is the latest in a string of powerful men to be brought down by accusations of sexual harassment. The wave started with producer Harvey Weinstein and has included comedian Louis C.K., actor Kevin Spacey and Amazon Studios chief Roy Price.

Rhodes' full statement is below:

Colleagues, A short time ago we terminated Charlie Rose's employment with CBS News, effective immediately. This followed the revelation yesterday of extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior said to have revolved around his PBS program. Despite Charlie's important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace--a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work. We need to be such a place. I've often heard that things used to be different. And no one may be able to correct the past. But what may once have been accepted should not ever have been acceptable. CBS News has reported on extraordinary revelations at other media companies this year and last. Our credibility in that reporting requires credibility managing basic standards of behavior. That is why we have taken these actions. Let's please remember our obligations to each other as colleagues. We will have human resources support today and every day, and we are organizing more personal and direct training which you will hear about from senior management shortly. I'm deeply disappointed and angry that people were victimized--and that even people not connected with these events could see their hard work undermined. If all of us commit to the best behavior and the best work - that is what we can be known for.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)