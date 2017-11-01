Now Playing Me, Myself and I: How Three Actors Play the Same Character

Man with a Plan's Season 2 premiere has been moved up from midseason to Nov. 13, replacing freshman comedy Me, Myself & I on Monday nights, the network announced Tuesday.

Man with a Plan stars Matt LeBlanc as a man's man contractor turned stay-at-home dad. It was CBS' second-highest-rated new comedy last year after Kevin Can Wait.

Me, Myself & I stars Bobby Moynihan, John Larroquette and It's Jack Dylan Grazer as one guy at three different times in his life. Unlike most CBS sitcoms, it's a cinematic single-camera show. It has earned mixed reviews and declined substantially in the ratings from its premiere. According to CBS, it will return to the schedule at a later date.

First-season comedy 9JKL will take over Me, Myself & I's 9:30 slot, and 8:30 will be filled on Nov. 6 with a rerun of The Big Bang Theory. Man with a Plan will take over the 8:30 slot after Kevin Can Wait the following week.

Man with a Plan Season 2 premieres Monday, Nov. 13 at 8:30/7:30 on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)