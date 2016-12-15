Next Up The Walking Dead: Is Carl Going to Die?

Donuts are great, powerful unifiers: enough to bring together even despised coworkers; flexible enough to marry a croissant; powerful enough to give a pop star a much-needed lesson in humility. CBS in its infinite wisdom knows this, which is why it's bringing together donuts and Judd Hirsch for Superior Donuts, which will have everyone salivating with a teaser episode Feb. 2 before moving to its normal time of Mondays at 9/8c.

In Superior Donuts, the glazed and powdered delights really are bringing people together: Hirsch plays a slightly disgruntled owner of a small donut shop in a gentrifying Chicago neighborhood. Jermaine Fowler will play his enterprising new young employee. Based on a play by Tracy Letts, the series also stars Katey Sagal, The Office alum David Koechner, Maz Jobrani and Manchester by the Sea star Anna Baryshnikov.

Previewing right after The Big Bang Theory in February, its regular timeslot has it right before stalwart Two Broke Girls. Will you be checking it out?

Superior Donuts debuts Thursday Feb. 2 at 8:30/7:30c before moving to its regular timeslot of Mondays at 9/8c.

