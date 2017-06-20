Now Playing 3 Shows We're Excited to See This Summer

After an abysmal premiere on CBS, Doubt found itself cancelled and yanked off the air after just two episodes. If you're one of the few people who was outraged at that move, never fear: CBS plans to burn off the remaining 11 episodes in July.

Executive producer Tony Phelan took to Twitter to announce the news that the short-lived legal drama would finally get to see the light of day.

CBS just announced that the remaining episodes of DOUBT will air at 8pm starting 7/1. Set your DVR's NOW! pic.twitter.com/Se1N1cuY5H — Tony Phelan (@TonyTphelan) June 19, 2017

Doubt starred Katherine Heigl as a lawyer who ends up falling for her client (Steven Pasquale)... even though he's accused of murdering his girlfriend.

Beginning July 1st, you can watch a new episode every week. The time slot the dead show has been assigned is not exactly conducive to viewing, being that it will air on Saturday nights, but we don't imagine there will be a huge number of people protesting, given that the ratings for the show were well below CBS standards from the jump.

Doubt will air Saturdays at 8/7c on CBS