CBS All Access is expanding its original programming slate with the announcement of three new series at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Tuesday.

No Activity is a new comedy from Will Ferrell and Adam McKay set against the world of a major drug cartel bust. It will follow a series of characters who all play a role in the bust, including two low-level cops, two criminals, two dispatch workers and two Mexican tunnelers. The comedy is based on an Australian series and will feature original star Patrick Brammall reprising his role. No Activity marks CBS All Access' first original comedy series and will be produced in association with Funny or Die.

The streaming service also ordered a drama from Black Swan's Mark Heyman. Strange Angel, based on George Pendle's book of the same name, tells the true story of Jack Parsons, a man who splits his life between starting the discipline of American rocketry and performing sex magick rituals as a follower of occultist Aleister Crowley in 1940s Los Angeles. Hyman, Ridley Scott, David DiGilio and David W. Zucker will serve as executive producers.

In addition, CBS All Access ordered the mystery/thriller $1, which tracks the path of a one-dollar bill as it changes hands between a group of characters involved in a multiple homicide in a small town. The series was created by Jason Mosberg and The Leftovers' Craig Zobel will direct and executive produce.

The three series join The Good Fight and Star Trek: Discovery as CBS All Access' growing original programming slate.