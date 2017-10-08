The first teaser trailer for Hulu's Castle Rock is here, and it's exactly as atmospherically creepy as you might expect from a collaboration of J.J. Abrams and Stephen King.

The anthology series will take place in its title town in Maine, which has been home to several of King's former stores (including The Dead Zone, Needful Things, and Cujo, to name a few). The show's first 10-episode season will feature some of the major players of his adaptations, like Carrie star Sissy Spacek and It's Bill Skarsgard.

Meanwhile, J.J. Abrams has brought a few of his own show alums to the fold as well, including Lost's Terry O'Quinn.

Few details are readily apparent from the teaser -- the voice over practically breaks the fourth wall to say, "You have no idea what's happening here, do you?" However, there are some bits of imagery that seem like Easter eggs for King fans, like the shot of a missing child poster, an apparently angry St. Bernard, and a Shawshank emblem on a police vehicle.

Andre Holland, Jane Levy, Scott Glenn and Melanie Lynsky will also star in the series, which is expected to debut on the streaming network in 2018.