A familiar face is headed to Castle Rock, Hulu's new series from Stephen King and J.J. Abrams.

Former Two and a Half Men star Melani Lynskey has been tapped to star opposite André Holland, Deadline reports. She'll play a woman with a rare medical condition named Molly Strand who's just trying to make ends meet as a real estate agent. It's not a lucrative business as every third property seems to be the stuff of nightmares.

She joins original Carrie actress Sissy Spacek and Suburgatory alum Jane Levy who previously signed onto the show.

The anthology series takes place in the mysterious town of Castle Rock, Maine, which has appeared in a number of King's stories. The show will feature the intertwining stories of those characters and themes from King's shared horror universe, similar to the CW's Berlantiverse.

Season 1 will be comprised of 10 episodes written and directed by Manhattan's Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason.