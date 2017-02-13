Apple Music released a new trailer for Carpool Karaoke: The Series, and there are a ridiculous number of celebrities in it.

In the one-minute teaser, Will Smith, John Cena, Shaq, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Billy Eichner, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, Jeff Gordon and James Corden all appear. And to reiterate, those are just the stars who appear in the trailer! There's no telling who else might pop up over the course of the series.

And these stars aren't just hanging out in their cars. They go out into the world together, bringing their talents to fast food restaurants, cyrotherapy freezing tanks, basketball courts and even someone's wedding!

Carpool Karaoke: The Series will be Apple Music's first show. A premiere date has yet to be announced.