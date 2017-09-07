Hollywood's funniest stars including Jim Carrey and Kristen Chenoweth will gather to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Carol Burnett's groundbreaking sketch comedy series.

A two-hour special honoring The Carol Burnett Show will feature Burnett musing over her favorite sketches, classic wardrobe, hilarious bloopers and her legacy as a pioneer of comedy. Plus, it will be filmed at Stage 33 -- the show's original soundstage -- and feature a Q & A with audience members.

The event will also see original cast members Vicki Lawrence and Lyle Waggoner reuniting on the stage that made them famous. They'll be joined by Stephen Colbert, Harry Connick Jr., Bill Hader, Jay Leno, Jane Lynch, Bernadette Peters, Maya Rudolph Martin Short, and others who will discuss how the series impacted their career.

"I can't believe how fast the time went, and what makes me the happiest is that so much of the funny stuff we did still holds up today, and we can share it with generations to come," the legendary comedian said. "What a great ride!"

The series premiered on Sept. 11, 1967 and earned a total of 25 Primetime Emmy Awards and eight Golden Globe Awards by the time it ended in 1978. It even spawned the spin-off Mama's Family starring Vicki Lawrence and Ken Berry.

The Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special airs Sunday, Dec. 3 at 8/7 on CBS.

