Amazon Studios is entering the fantasy game with a script that's been lusted after for more than a decade.

The studio announced on Wednesday that it's ordering eight episodes of Carnival Row, a "one-hour Neo-Victorian fantasy" from Teen Wolf and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine executive producer Rene Echevarria. The original Carnival Row script first made the press rounds on 2005 when it was included on the original installment of the Hollywood Blacklist -- the annual list of the 100 best unproduced screenplays.

The original script was written by Pacific Rim's Travis Beacham, who has signed on to executive produce with Echevarria and director Paul McGuigan.

"There has never been a series like Carnival Row before," said Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy, Drama and VR, Amazon Studios. "The scope of the storytelling combined with the uniqueness of the world, themes and aesthetics haven't been on TV before. A simple police investigation will lead us down a remarkable journey in a world where humans and creatures co-exist. We're so excited about what Rene, Travis and Paul are creating and we can't wait to bring it to customers."

Carnival Row will center mythical creatures fleeing their war-torn homeland that have gathered in the city. Tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population. The show "follow the investigation of a string of unsolved murders which are eating away at whatever uneasy peace still exists."

The series will launch on Amazon Original Series and will be available everywhere the Amazon streaming service is. Production begins in the fall of 2018 for a release in 2019.