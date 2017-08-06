Now Playing Bachelor in Paradise to Resume Production on Season 4

Well, that didn't take long.

Just weeks after their wedding, Bachelor in Paradise alums Carly Waddell and Evan Bass have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The pair, who met on the set of Bachelor in Paradise's third season, told People, "We are so happy to be expanding our family as we welcome Baby Bass in 2018."

Waddell and Bass were married in June in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in a ceremony that attended by several other Bachelor Nation alums, including Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert and host Chris Harrison, who officiated.

After confirming the news to People, Waddell shared an image of her growing bump on Instagram, writing, "SECRET IS OUT GUYS!!!! Evan and I are SO EXCITED to announce we are HAVING A BABY!!! What a beautiful, wonderful, wild year it has been and the adventure continues Feb 2018!"

SECRET IS OUT GUYS!!!! Evan and I are SO EXCITED to announce we are HAVING A BABY!!! What a beautiful, wonderful, wild year it has been and the adventure continues Feb 2018! 👶🏽❤️ (also Evans face here is hilarious and wonderful) A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

