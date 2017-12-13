James Corden is still missing in action on The Late Late Show so Bryan Cranston will be stepping in to take over on Wednesday night's show.

Corden employed One Direction's Harry Styles to take over the desk for Tuesday's show after Corden's wife gave birth to their third child that afternoon. Corden is still spending time with his family and his newborn daughter, so the Breaking Bad star has been called upon to take over for tonight's episode.

Harry Styles Was the Best Surprise Host in James Corden's Absence

Styles was a natural taking over for Corden, having been a routine guest and briefly took over James' spot during his week-long promotion of his solo album release on the late night show this summer. Cranston has appeared on the show twice, but he's Bryan Cranston so no one is worried about him handling this. Wednesday's guests include Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black with a performance by Tim Minchin.

The act of calling upon your celebrity friends to host your late night show as you deal with family matters is becoming a bit of a trend. Jimmy Kimmel famously started it when his newborn son, Billy, got sick a couple of months ago. He pulled the same trick earlier this month when Billy needed to undergo heart surgery.

The Late Late Show with James Corden Bryan Cranston airs Wednesday at 12:30/11:30c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS)