One of the longest-running feuds (and sometimes friendships) in the world of elite magazine publishing is coming to television in a new, scripted Bravo series. Titled All That Glitters, the show will depict a dramatized version of the longtime, occasionally tumultuous relationship between Vogue's Anna Wintour and Vanity Fair's Tina Brown.

Based on the book Newhouse by Thomas Maier, All That Glitters will tease out the behind-the-scenes rivalry between the two women who shaped the current media landscape, per a report from Variety.

Wintour is a style icon and longtime power broker at Vogue, where she has worked in some capacity since the 1980s; Brown has had a successful career at the helm of Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, and later at the Daily Beast, which she co-founded in 2008. The two women rose along similar trajectories to become editorial stars, Brown in the arena of celebrity and culture, Wintour in the world of fashion. (For Wintour, this won't be the first time watching a fictionalized version of herself onscreen; she's also widely believed to be the inspiration for the commanding, cruel Miranda Priestley in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada.)

The Walking Dead producer Gale Anne Hurd and Judith Verno of Masters of Sex are already on board to produce the project, which will take the form of a six-hour series.

All That Glitters does not yet have a premiere date.