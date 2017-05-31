Timbaland is going to take 'em to the chorus on Boy Band this summer.

Variety reports that the superproducer has joined ABC's singing competition series as a judge alongside previously announced judges, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and Spice Girl Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton. On Boy Band, the judges are called "architects," which is what Lou Pearlman, creator of mega-hit boy bands including the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC (as well as noted creep and fraudster) was often called.

"I'm excited to be a part of this show and come on as an architect to help guide the next generation of undiscovered talent," Timbaland said. "I want to continue giving back to music as I have been. I'm ready to find the next boy band that could change our business."

Timbaland is renowned for his collaborations with a former boy band star, Justin Timberlake, who he helped transition to a more mature sound by producing songs like "Cry Me a River" and "SexyBack." He hasn't really worked with a boy band since producing for Jodeci in the '90s, though he's worked with a who's who of pop, hip-hop and R&B artists throughout his career.

Timbaland

Rita Ora will host Boy Band, on which thousands of performers will vie for one of 18 spots in three boy bands. Over the course of the season, the architects will shuffle members from band to band. Fans will narrow down the lineup in elimination rounds until five performers will be selected to form the final band, which will premiere a single and and sign a record deal with Hollywood Records.

Boy Band premieres Thursday, June 22 on ABC.