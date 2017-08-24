It's been a grueling ten week process, but Boy Band has finally dubbed their five next pop-star hopefuls.

The five guys who will soon cover teen magazines everywhere under the moniker In Real Life consists of: Brady Tutton, Chance Perez, Drew Ramos, Sergio Calderon and Michael Connor.

Tutton was the first to be named to the group, which was no surprise. The opera crooner has been a top performer throughout the competition. Perez and Ramos got the next secure spots, giving the band their necessary heartthrob and bad boy. Sergio adds the the diverse spice to the group and Michael Connor adds a rapping violin edge to the band -- something no boy band has ever seen.

That left Marcus Pendleton, Jayden Gray and Mikey Jimenez without a space in the group. Gray was by far the most talented vocalist in the competition, so we can assume that we'll be seeing him performing solo in the near future. Or perhaps he can join forces with Pendleton and Jimenez to form their own group. That's what the outcasted members of O-Town did in ABC's original version of Making the Band, so the precedent is there.

The rest of the hour was spent on musical performances from each of the architects, Rita Ora, Sophia Carson, James Arthur and boy and legends Bel Biv Devoe. Finally, the new group introduced the world to their new single, "Eyes Closed," an uptempo love song praising their lady loves for being strong, beautiful women.

Are you ready to see In Real Life...in real life?