America's next boy band is coming for you and Rita Ora wants to help you figure out who they are.

The singer/actress is hosting ABC's newest singing competition show named -- you guessed it -- Boy Band. The reality show unites Nick Carter, Emma Bunton and Timbaland as "architects" who will coach a stable of young men on what it takes to be in a successful male pop band before America votes on who will make up the final group. Ora will also offer her advice and commentate on the proceedings as the Boy Band contenders narrows down.

TVGuide.com got a chance to ask Ora what it was like to take on this new challenge and how she interacts with the guys of the show.

Rita Ora, Boy Band

How did you get involved in the show?

Rita Ora: I've loved boy bands since I was young and when I got approached to host the show, it was a perfect fit!

How is this different than other singing competition shows you've been a part of?

Ora: It's about being a team and the dynamic of working with others to bring out the best in each other.

You were a judge on British X-Factor. What was it like transition to host instead of helping to coach the guys?

Ora: I feel like the boys' big sister. It's not just constructive criticism, but I'm really happy to support them and encourage them through the process. It's really tough to break in this industry and having a shoulder to lean on super important.

What does a good boy band look like to you in 2017?

Ora: It's all about balance. The members of a boy band need to compliment and help elevate each other to make them as a group the strongest possible. It's not just about the individual but what they each bring to the table to make them most successful together.

What has been your favorite part of the show so far?

Ora: It's so incredible to discover new talent and give them this massive platform. It's really such a joy to see them grow artistically and professionally.

Why should everyone tune in to Boy Band this summer?

Ora: It's gonna be the hottest show on TV! You can watch it as a family, vote for your favorite boy to win, and enjoy the journey.

Boy Band premieres Thursday, June 22 at 8/7c on ABC.