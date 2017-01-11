Bones, Fox's longest-running drama, is currently airing its 12th and final season. In this current TV age of revivals, reboots and reunions, though, does goodbye really mean goodbye anymore?



"I am not sure that anyone is terribly upset or terribly shocked this would be the last year. We had a really good run," show creator Hart Hanson said during the Bones farewell panel at the Television Critics Association winter previews on Wednesday.

Still, Fox has two reboots/revivals of its popular shows premiering this spring alone -- 24: Legacy and Prison Break -- so naturally fans want to know if there could be a Bones revival down the line.

"Those things are always possible and very desirable," Hanson said cheekily. Series star Emily Deschanel said she's not opposed to the idea either, as long as the actors are given some time away from the show. "I would like some time before I consider that," she said. "We've put 12 years into this show. That's not nothing and I'm really proud to have done the show for so long, but yeah, I'd like some time."

If there was anyone in the cast who might put a wrench in any plans, it would actually be David Boreanaz. "I don't know what's going to happen in six hours," the actor said. "Everything is possible in life, but I tend to like to go forward and not backwards. ... In general, I don't like reunions and I don't like to go back."

Before the cast focuses on potentially getting the band back together again, they made sure to give a shout-out to all the Bones fans who kept them on the air for so long and saved the series from cancellation more than once.

"The first thing I remember is being picked up for a back nine [episode order] and being astounded that we got the full season. Then I remember being on the bubble all the time," Hanson recounted. "I was furious at the Friday announcement. I felt like it was just telling [the press] that we were done. ... Then we started being switched around the schedule. This amazing thing happened where our fans, who are loud and passionate, followed us around."

Bones airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Fox.