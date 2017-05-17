Now Playing Saturday Night Live Alums Jason Sudeikis and Tim Robinson Reveal a Skit That Never Made It to Air

Bobby Moynihan is officially leaving Saturday Night Live after nine seasons, according to Deadline.

The decision comes as no surprise as Moynihan is relocating to Los Angeles to film his new CBS comedy Me, Myself and I. Deadline reports that Moynihan had a typical seven-year contract with SNL and signed a two-year extension. This season was planned to be his final hurrah with the show, freeing him up to delve into the network comedy world.

Moynihan stars in Me, Myself and Iwhich examines one man's life over a 50-year span. It focuses on three distinct periods in Alex Riley's life -- as a 14-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in present day (Moynihan) and a 65-year-old (John Larroquette) in 2042. The actor pitched the show to advertisers during CBS' Upfronts presentation in New York on Wednesday before hurrying off for a run-through rehearsal at his "other show."

SNL fans will get at least one more chance to watch Moynihan though. The comedian will be present for the season finale with host Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Me, Myself and I premieres Monday, Sept. 25 at 9/8c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS)