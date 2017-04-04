The push and pull of figuring out what to do with Roman (Luke Mitchell) on NBC's Blindspot continues this season, and this week, Jane (Jaimie Alexander) will make the case to push him right out into the action.

When the FBI crew has to take on a missing children case, Jane recommends that her brother be let out of his cage to help out, reasoning that his background as an orphan may give the team insight into the kids' states of mind. The nature of the case could also show Roman the good that the FBI does, giving Roman another reason to believe he's siding with the right team.

Of course, sourpuss Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) thinks an FBI case could overwhelm Roman and that he shouldn't be let out. But another voice of reason comes out in favor of Jane's argument, leading us to believe that Roman will get his shot in the field.

