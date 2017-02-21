MMA fighter Ronda Rousey is heading to NBC's Blindspot, TVGuide.com has learned.

Rousey has nabbed a guest appearance in Episode 20 of the show's second season, scheduled to air this spring. She'll play a female prison inmate named Devon Penberthy. Devon is from a blue-collar family in New Hampshire and is behind bars for transporting weapons across state lines. She is, according to a description from NBC, a "tough, athletic woman who knows how to fight and handle a weapon."

Sounds like just the type of person who could go toe to toe with Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and the rest of our heroes; however, it's unclear at this point whether Rousey's character will be a friend or foe to the FBI.

This isn't Rousey's first foray into acting. She previously guest-starred on Entourage and had small roles in The Expendables 3and Furious 7. She also hosted an episode of Saturday Night Livelast year.

Blindspot airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.