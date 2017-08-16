black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross is nominated for best comedy actress at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards next month. If she wins, she'll have been preparing for the moment for a long time.

"I have been thinking about my speech since I was 12 years old," Ross told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. "I need to hone it down, because when I was 12 and I started writing the speech, I wasn't clear on what project I'd be receiving an award for. So it was more of just a general 'Thank you! For being here!'"

And how about after the show? Is she going to party?

"I have to tell you, I'm not a big celebrator," she said. "So I'll probably do what is like my dream favorite night: make a cocktail -- which by the way, my cocktail? Lots of ice in a big glass, half water, half lemonade. And a straw." Get crazy, Tracee!

"I will have potato chips, my cocktail of lemonade and water, my DVR, my comfy PJs and I am like, celebrating," she said.

Honestly, the afterparty at Tracee's house sounds like the best one. Thanks but no thanks, Vanity Fair.

black-ish Season 4 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 9/8c on ABC.

Reporting by Sadie Gennis