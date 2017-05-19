Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) is going to college -- on Freeform!

ABC's sister network has picked up a 13-episode first season of College-ish -- the jury is still out on that name, luckily it's a working title -- the spin-off from ABC's breakout sitcom Black-ish. Shahidi will take her role as the eldest Johnson sibling Zoey to the new show, which will center on her as she adjusts as a young adult in, you guessed it, college. Deon Cole will join her as Charlie, who has secretly been moonlighting as an adjunct marketing professor at the university after finishing his day job with Zoey's father Dre (Anthony Anderson).

"I never thought they'd let me put Black-ish on the air let alone give me a spinoff. I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to continue working with Yara and the rest of this talented young cast," Black-ish creator Kenya Barris said in a statement. "To any aspiring writers struggling to make it out there, I highly advise adding an '-ish' to any working title you might have. It seems to be the move."

The pilot episode of College-ish was spun into the third season of Black-ish and was briefly considered for pickup by ABC before being passed down to Freeform, which has a much younger skewing audience. Now College-ish will find a home among millennial sitcoms Young & Hungry and the new Alone Together from the Lonely Island comedy team.

College-ish is expected to enroll at Freeform in the midseason.