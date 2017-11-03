Television has been remarkably sane for a while, which probably has you thinking, "When does Black Mirror come back?"

Well, the short answer is soon. Netflix hasn't actually announced a premiere date for Season 4 of Black Mirror, but Charlie Brooker's series is expected to return sometime in 2017. Season 3 was released in mid-October, but seasons of Black Mirror have debuted in December and February, so there's no consistency to go off on.

Filming on the season has already finished, so it's just a matter of tidying up the cuts and finding a good slot to premiere it. Like Season 3, Season 4 will have six episodes, all of which are written by Brooker. We also know all the titles, stars and directors of each episode:

1. "Crocodile," starring Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower and Kiran Sonia Sawar, directed by John Hillcoat.

2. "Arkangel," starring Rosemarie DeWitt, Brenna Harding and Owen Teague, directed by Jodie Foster.

3. "Hang the DJ," starring Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole and George Blagden, directed by Tim Van Patten.

4. "USS Callister," starring Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti and Jimmi Simpson, directed by Toby Haynes.

5. "Metalhead," starring Maxine Peake, Jake Davies and Clint Dyer, directed by David Slade.

6. "Black Museum," starring Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright and Babs Olusanmokun, directed by Colm McCarthy.

Seasons 1-3 of Black Mirror are currently streaming on Netflix.