It's official: Black Lightning's premiere is almost here. The CW announced that the new superhero series will arrive Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 9/8c following The Flash, which returns with new episodes on the same night.

The story follows high school principal Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) who is forced to call upon his dormant powers in order to protect the community (which includes his two daughters) from the violence threatening his neighborhood in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The new show will exist outside of the Arrowverse so don't expect any crossovers with Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow or The Flash.

Meanwhile, new episodes of Valor will air starting Monday, Jan. 1. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns from holiday break on Jan. 5., followed by Supergirl on Monday, Jan. 15. Supernatural and Arrow both resume their seasons on Thursday, Jan. 18 and Jane the Virgin kicks off the second half of Season 4 on Friday, Jan. 26.

Premiere dates for The 100, The Originals and iZombie will be announced at a later date, along with the debut of the network's new series Life Sentence starring Lucy Hale.

Black Lightning arrives Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 9/8c on the CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)