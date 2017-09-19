black-ish has never been one to shy away from the tough subjects and its Season 4 premiere will be no exception. The series will kick off the new season by taking on common misconceptions about Christopher Columbus while also celebrating Juneteenth -- the holiday which commemorates the abolishment of slavery.

It all goes down when Dre (Anthony Anderson) decides he wants to get rid of Columbus Day and replace it with Juneteenth. "He feels that we don't have any holidays that celebrate our community," Anderson tells TV Guide. The Hamilton-inspired episode will see the Johnson family going back in time -- "waaaayyyy back" according to Anderson -- and feature the cast performing several musical numbers.

"We worked our butts off for like a week rehearsing just to get this one episode down," Marcus Scribner, who plays Andre Johnson Jr., explained. "It's gonna be insane.

Miles Brown, who plays Jack Johnson, echoed those sentiments. "It is going to be a very powerful episode."

The episode will also recruit prolific singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc who was hired by Dre to create a Juneteenth song.

black-ish will return to ABC for its fourth season on Tuesday, October 3rd at 9/8c.