It hasn't been an easy road for Bow Johnson (Tracee Ellis Ross) on black-ish lately. In the Season 3 finale, she underwent an emergency c-section after she was diagnosed with preeclampsia, so DeVante was born eight weeks prematurely. Now, in the second episode of Season 4, DeVante is healthy, but Bow is still struggling. She has postpartum depression, and it's draining all the color from her life.

In this exclusive clip of Tuesday's episode, Dre (Anthony Anderson) gets DeVante his first pair of Jordans, an adorable moment that gets the rest of the family excited, but it's like Bow isn't even there. All she can muster is a halfhearted "cute."

"Something was off with Bow and it was starting to make me nervous," Dre admits to viewers in voiceover. "It was starting to make us all nervous."

Knowing their father's limitations, the kids all agree that they're the ones who will need to help their mom get better because they can't let Dre "be DeVante's sole provider."

This very special episode of black-ish, "Mother Nature," airs Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 9/8c on ABC.