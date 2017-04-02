(Spoilers for the first season of Big Little Lies follow, so we hope you watched the finale!)

The first season -- and likely series -- finale of HBO's miniseries Big Little Lies came to a thrilling conclusion on Sunday night, and it answered the question we all had on our minds: Was Abigail (Kathryn Newton) really that stupid to go through with auctioning her virginity off? Okay, that wasn't the question we wanted an answer to (the answer was no, by the way, she somehow overcame TV Teenage Daughter Syndrome and wised up).

The real question was who was on the wrong end of the murder that had been teased all season long and who was the culprit behind it?

Let's get it out the way (avert your eyes if you don't want to know just yet).

As many suspected, it was Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) who saw his terrible no-good life snuffed out, the result of a gang up on him when he lost his cool and tried to take his wife Celeste (Nicole Kidman) away from the big fundraiser for the school.

Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon; Big Little Lies



More surprisingly, it was Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) who was responsible for his death, pushing him down a flight of stairs after he got physical with Celeste in front of Jane (Shailene Woodley), Renata (Laura Dern) and Madeline (Reese Witherspoon).

Everything was set up in an extremely tense final 30 minutes, in which the show teased many possibilities of who would die and who would do some killing. Ed (Adam Scott) and Nathan (James Tupper) nearly got into it, puffing out their chests and almost coming to blows after Nathan told Ed to look out for Madeline, who had been a wee bit tipsy.

Ed was already enraged from seeing Joseph (Santiago Cabrera) and his wife Tori (Sarah Sokolovic) making constant eyes at Madeline as she tried to hide her affair from Tori and Ed, leading me to believe that it wouldn't be surprising if Ed ended up killing Joseph.

Big Little Lies: Just give Nicole Kidman the Emmy already

Celeste and Perry also got into it, after another horrific bout of physical abuse that left Celeste on the floor of bathroom in the fetal position.

But it was one final explosion from Perry that sealed his deserved fate. After learning that one of their twins, Max, was the child hurting Amabella at school, Celeste told Renata, which didn't sit well with Perry. Soon, all the main ladies of Big Little Lies were talking it out away from the rest of the party, when Perry showed up to take Celeste away. That was when Jane recognized Perry as the man who raped her, which escalated into a physical confrontation between Perry and the women and ended up with Bonnie sprinting toward the group and shoving Perry down the stairs.

This was pretty much how the book had it as well, but the pages had a little more explanation. In the book, Bonnie explained that she grew up with abusive parents, which gave her the will to push Perry. She would also later confess to the crime to the cops, whereas in the show, the whole thing was treated as a big secret between the women and no one was charged with a crime.

All in all, the finale was packed with the appropriate tension and fun red herrings that fit the show perfectly and made for an incredibly satisfying conclusion. Big Little Lies has always been about behavior and how one responds to certain situations, especially in the view of the children. But as the finale proved, no one is squeaky clean and no one is free of their own little lies. It's a shame we won't -- well, probably won't -- get another season of Big Little Lies, but its success should give HBO the courage to make more projects like this.