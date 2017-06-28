The Big Brother fandom is never lacking for gossip, but one particular rumor - that Season 20 would be the second-ever all-stars edition - has gained some serious steam recently.

However, when The Hollywood Reporter asked Big Brother producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan about the speculation, the duo revealed there are no current plans for an all-star season. "We haven't talked about it," Meehan said.

And while Meehan mused that all-stars "would be interesting to do with [Season] 20," Grodner questioned whether it was what fans actually wanted. "Do you really want to see all returners now?" she wondered. "I don't know."

Big Brother has only ever done one all-star season before in Season 7, which saw the return off Will Kirby, Mike "Boogie" Malin, Janelle Pierzina and Danielle Reyes. But, as Meehan pointed out, a lot of the people the producers would want for a hypothetical all-stars season now are likely unavailable.

"A lot of them are married with kids and they've evolved so much. They're different people now," she said.

Big Brother 19 premieres Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)