The Amazing Race is staging another Big Brother crossover.

America's Favorite Houseguest from Season 19 Cody Nickson is going to give traveling the world a go with his showmance girlfriend Jessica Graf in the 30th season of The Amazing Race, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They join fellow Big Brother alums Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder and Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas as Amazing Race crossover pairs.

The couple are the only two cast members announced so far for the upcoming season. They'll begin their journey in Washington Square Park (Fifth Ave. and Waverly Place) in New York on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 11:30 a.m.

19 Times Big Brother's Cody Tried to Emote, and Utterly, Completely Failed

Nickson drew the adoration and ire of Big Brother fans for his deadpan face. Both he and Graf came under scrutiny when he made transphobic comments during the Big Brother live feeds and Graf was accused of being racist.

The two are hoping that their Amazing Race run won't be as controversial as Big Brother and they'll have a chance to prove themselves as good competitors.

"In Big Brother, we weren't ever given a fighting chance after Cody's HOH," Graf told THR. "I can't imagine this cast being equally a pack of scared little girls. I'm hoping we're competing against people who appreciate good competitors."

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS)