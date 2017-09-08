Big Brother 19 delivered a truly beautiful blindside during the latest double eviction. Jason Dent, who thought he was simply a pawn in the house's plan to send Kevin home, found himself evicted after Christmas broke the tie vote.

Furious at the blindside, Jason stormed out of the house without saying any goodbyes. He told Julie Chen during his on-air exit interview that he believed Alex or Paul had turned against him - the latter theory was all but confirmed when Josh declared in his goodbye message that Paul was the one who came up with the "elaborate plan" to get Jason evicted this week.

Jason wasn't too thrilled at all of this, but now that he's had a chance to cool down, how does he feel about the blindside and Paul's role in his eviction? TV Guide spoke to Jason about all this and more!

Did you have any suspicions during the week that you might be a target?

Jason: Yes, the entire week I was suspicious that I could possibly go home because of the way I was on the block. It didn't make sense for me and Alex to both be on the block together. I knew something fishy was going on. It would only [be] to break up a solid team, but Paul was supposed to be part of that team. My tummy was telling me to pack up my stuff just in case, but my head was telling me that was just paranoia, since I had Paul and Alex and they ran radar on the house. But boy was I wrong.

You stormed out of the house without saying goodbye to anyone, even Alex. Why did you decide to go out like that?

Jason: Because when Christmas voted to evicted me... nothing goes on inside that house without Paul and Alex knowing about it. So I figured they were in on it. I didn't want to hear what anyone had to say, 99 percent of me knew it would be baloney.

You got mad that you were blindsided this week and yet you blindsided Matt and Raven last week. Does some part of you feel like this is karma?

Jason: You're dang right. It's absolutely karma. But at the same time, I don't think Matt and Raven were totally blindsided. I didn't really speak to them and I assumed it was a showmance dispersal, and they might have thought they were next... I guess you could say that about me and Alex, why didn't I think I was next? I guess I got what was coming to me.

Josh said in his goodbye message that Paul orchestrated your eviction. Did that make you gain respect for Paul as a player or lose it because he apparently betrayed you?

Jason: Absolutely lose it. His whole premise is friendship and not betraying your word, and if he orchestrated that, he's dead to me.

How do you feel about meatballs?

Jason: I think he's a complete psychopath -- in a nonviolent way. If there's a nonviolent psychopath, that's what he is. He had no idea how to control his mind and emotions.

