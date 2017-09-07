Now Playing Watch Big Brother Vets Team Up in This Avengers Parody Trailer

Forget the Avengers. Big Brother 19 is introducing the new superhero dream team, the Revengers.

For the first time ever, Big Brother is going bigger than ever when it comes to its classic comics comp. Instead of simply making hilarious BB-themed comic books, this season they're creating a full-blown movie trailer!

In this sneak peek of The Revengers trailer (that will air during Thursday's double eviction episode), vets Victor Arroyo, Frankie Grande, Caleb Reynolds, Da'Vonne Rogers, James Huling and Nicole Franzel form the ultimate BB super squad. The team appears to use everything they've got to their advantage, with Frankie fighting with glitter, James relying on his stealth and Nicole kicking butt in her infamous Germitard.

The full Revengers trailer will be released during Sunday's show.

Big Brother 19 airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8/7c and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)