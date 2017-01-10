Freeform renewed its new new drama Beyond for a second season. The news was announced Tuesday during the show's panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.



Beyond is the network's first series to be released all at once à la Netflix. Created by Adam Nussdorf (Once Upon a Time in Wonderland) and produced by Tim Kring (Heroes) and David Eick (Battlestar Galactica), the series debuted Jan. 2 and is currently available to stream in its entirety on the Freeform app, Freeform.com, On Demand and Hulu. According to the network, the series has already amassed over 14 million views across digital and linear platforms.

The sci-fi drama follows Holden Matthews (Burkely Duffield), a 25-year-old who wakes up from a 12-year coma to discover he has new abilities outside the realm of scientific explanation.