Freeform is taking a page from Netflix's playbook.

The network will release its newest hourlong drama Beyond all at once online after kicking things off with a two-hour television debut on Monday, Jan. 2. The bold sci-fi series created by Adam Nussdorf (Once Upon a Time in Wonderland) and produced by Tim Kring (Heroes) and David Eick (Battlestar Galactica) stars Burkely Duffield (House of Anubis) as Holden Matthews, a 25-year-old who wakes up after 12 years in a coma to discover he has new unexplainable abilities.

All 10 episodes of the show's first season will be available to stream on the Freeform app, Freeform.com, On Demand and Hulu simultaneous with the show's television debut. This means impatient viewers won't have to wait to discover what really happened to Holden while he was in a coma or why his new powers have put him on a dangerous path, one that leads to a massive conspiracy.

TVGuide.com has the exclusive first look behind the scenes of the series, so to learn more about the show and how to binge Holden's journey, check out the video above.

Beyond premieres Monday, Jan. 2 at 9/8c on Freeform.