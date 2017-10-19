FX has ordered a third season of Pamela Adlon's comedy Better Things.

The Peabody-winning series stars Adlon as Sam, an actor and single mother of three who has no filter when it comes to raising her kids. Following Sam's adventures in Hollywood, her complicated relationships with her family and her bumpy dating life, Better Things is one of the best portrayals of modern motherhood. Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood and Olivia Edward star as Sam's three kids, Max, Frankie and Duke, respectively. Celia Imrie also stars as Sam's meddling mother Phil, who lives across the street.

Better Things is currently airing its second season on FX. In addition to creating, starring in, writing and executive-producing the series, Adlon also directed every episode of Season 2. In 2017, Adlon received her first lead actress Emmy nomination ever for her portrayal of Sam. She has previously been nominated for her guest work in Louie and won an Emmy for voicing Bobby on King of the Hill.

Better Things airs Thursdays at 10/9c on FX.