The third season of AMC's Better Call Saul wraps up Monday, and it will tick morally flexible lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) one notch closer to becoming Breaking Bad's full-on crook Saul Goodman. We don't know exactly what the financial, familial or relationship-related straw that breaks the camel's back will be, but the Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) straw is looking mighty heavy as we head into the finale.

In Episode 9, the stress Kim has been under all season reached a breaking point when she drove her car off the road while on her way to a meeting representing a new client. The accident -- which left her bloodied but apparently not seriously injured -- was the result of the physical, psychological and emotional exhaustion she's experiencing from working so hard on the Mesa Verde case, which is itself in part a response to getting the account due to Jimmy falsifying Chuck's (Michael McKean) documents. Kim is still struggling with the morality of taking a job she didn't earn fairly, as well as with the ruthless courtroom annihilation she and Jimmy carried out on Chuck when he was working to get Jimmy disbarred.

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

The crash could be a wake-up call to Kim that she needs to extricate herself from this life, maybe break up with Jimmy and reevaluate whether she wants to be a lawyer anymore. It seems clear that Kim has to leave for Jimmy to become Saul, and it looks like she has to leave sooner rather than later, in one way or another. Fans and critics are worried about Kim, too -- last week, TVGuide.com even published an article titled "I Love Kim on Better Call Saul, and She Needs to Die."

"Every other day there's something circulating like 'she has to be dead' or 'she has to survive' or 'she has to be working at the store next to Cinnabon when he's Gene," Seehorn tells TVGuide.com. "I certainly don't think she has to die, but if we're talking about removing her from his life as some sort of over-enthusiastic punishment for him, I don't know. There's a lot of other nuanced possibilities as well, but I love the idea of people entrenched in the story that way. That's such a great compliment."

Seehorn sees Kim's ultimate fate as probably being more complex than no longer being alive. "It's just as much of a tragedy for something awful to happen to her, and she's no longer there as it is to see Kim lose herself so much that she actually can put up with this stuff," she says. "Either way would be a tragedy."

Seehorn agrees that the Kim we met in Season 1 would never be with Saul Goodman, but she's not that Kim anymore. She doesn't know what's next for her character, but she says it's a testament to the quality of the show's writing that she can imagine any number of paths forward.

"I could see realistic, intelligent versions of almost every which way they could go," she says. "That's the good news. If you just leave it in Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's hands, it's all going to be fine."

Better Call Saul's Season 3 finale airs Monday, June 19 at 10/9c on AMC.