Michael McKean's character would never eat at Los Pollos Hermanos, so it's ironic that he went to the Los Pollos Hermanos pop-up in New York City to promote Season 3 of AMC's Better Call Saul.

"[Chuck McGill] probably wouldn't eat here," says McKean, "and he certainly wouldn't score meth here."

The pop-up, which TVGuide.com visited on Monday, was a perfect recreation of Better Call Saul's Los Pollos Hermanos set. The fast-food chicken chain is famous to fans of Breaking Bad, where it served as the money laundry for drug kingpin Gus Fring's (Giancarlo Esposito) criminal empire. And now that Fring's back on Saul, Los Pollos Hermanos is back too. Its first appearance in the prequel is coming up soon.

Un Pollo Hermano

The attention to detail in the fake restaurant would make meticulous Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan proud. It had a complete menu with realistic items like pollo adovada, a New Mexico speciality -- though the only thing being served at this particular Los Pollos Hermanos were complimentary curly fries that fans had lined up around the block to get a taste of.

Into this wild scene stepped McKean, who plays pre-Saul Jimmy McGill's (Bob Odenkirk) disapproving brother Chuck. Chuck is the fastidious attorney Jimmy is not, and he resents Jimmy's endless attempts to be as successful as he is without doing the hard work it took to get there. Chuck also has a crippling sensitivity to electromagnetic interference that may or may not be psychosomatic that has turned him, essentially, into a hermit.

But Chuck is still a master strategist, and he recorded Jimmy confessing to tampering with Chuck's evidentiary documents to make Chuck look incompetent and lose an important client to Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), Jimmy's girlfriend and business partner. In the Season 3 premiere, he "accidentally" played the tape for Ernesto (Brandon K. Hampton), who then told Jimmy. The tape is legally inadmissible, but Chuck has some plan for it. He's going to get revenge on his brother, not just for manipulating him but for crimes going all the way back to being their mother's favorite.

Michael McKean

Chuck's not the most likable guy, but he's usually right.

"You can disagree with him, you can root for Jimmy all you want, but Chuck has his point," says McKean.

Chuck's a complicated character, even by the well-written standards of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

"If you removed the revenge element from his psyche, which is fairly large, I think you'd actually find a human being in there," Mckean says.

"But don't get too attached!" he warns. Uh-oh.

Better Call Saul airs Mondays at 10/9c on AMC.